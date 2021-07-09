Cancel
Thief River Falls, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Thief River Falls

Posted by 
Thief River Falls Today
 9 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) A sunny Friday is here for Thief River Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thief River Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0as08Ldk00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls, MN
