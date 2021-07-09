4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer

SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



