Gulf Shores, AL

Cloudy forecast for Gulf Shores — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Gulf Shores News Watch
 9 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Gulf Shores Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gulf Shores:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0as08JsI00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gulf Shores, AL
