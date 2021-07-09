Storm Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STORM LAKE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
