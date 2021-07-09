Cancel
Keokuk, IA

A rainy Friday in Keokuk — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Keokuk News Alert
 10 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Keokuk Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keokuk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0as083pv00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keokuk News Alert

Keokuk, IA
ABOUT

With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

