Sun forecast for Olive Hill — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(OLIVE HILL, KY) A sunny Friday is here for Olive Hill, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Olive Hill:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.