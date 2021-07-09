Daily Weather Forecast For Cameron

CAMERON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



