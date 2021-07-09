Daily Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
