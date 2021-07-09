Cadiz Daily Weather Forecast
CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0