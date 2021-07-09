Ketchikan Weather Forecast
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
