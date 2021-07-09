Weather Forecast For Nevada
NEVADA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
