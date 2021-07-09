Price Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRICE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0