Stilwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STILWELL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0