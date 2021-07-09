4-Day Weather Forecast For Bassett

BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.