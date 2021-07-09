4-Day Weather Forecast For Bassett
BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0