Franklin Daily Weather Forecast

Franklin Dispatch
FRANKLIN, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0as07fzX00

  • Friday, July 9

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

