Daily Weather Forecast For Bishop
BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 107 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
