Daily Weather Forecast For Bishop

BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 106 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.