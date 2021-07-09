Slippery Rock Daily Weather Forecast
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
