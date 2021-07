Open letter to the community from Meals on Wheels Executive Director Margie VerHagen. ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (July 6, 2021) If you have an elderly neighbor, friend or family member, you can play a vital role in making life easier for them by reaching out to Meals on Wheels Senior Services. MOWSS can literally mean the difference between someone remaining in their own home, or needing to relocate to a nursing facility. The nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that MOWSS provides helps seniors cope with three of the biggest threats of aging: hunger, isolation, and loss of independence. Research proves that when seniors have the right support, they gain greater quality of life, need fewer hospital stays, and live longer.