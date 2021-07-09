Norwich Daily Weather Forecast
NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
