Oakland, MD

A cloudy Friday in Oakland today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Oakland News Watch
 10 days ago

(OAKLAND, MD.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0as07MPq00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

