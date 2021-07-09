Daily Weather Forecast For Kewanee
KEWANEE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0