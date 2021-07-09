Camdenton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMDENTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
