Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Portage with these activities

(PORTAGE, WI.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Portage, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portage:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.