Cheboygan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.