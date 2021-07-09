Daily Weather Forecast For Alamosa

ALAMOSA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



