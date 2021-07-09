Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Presidential friendships – how the ‘unelected’ can shape the U.S.

By Bill Spadea
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Because I'm a history buff, a friend recommended a book called "First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung (And Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents" written by Gary Ginsberg. The book goes into details about those close friends of U.S. presidents who although not elected by anyone, exercise influence when it comes to Presidential attitudes and decision making.

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union#News Corporation#Time Warner#Softbank#The The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Msnbc#First Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

‘A madman with millions of followers’: what the new Trump books tell us

This week, the Guardian reported that what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents describe Donald Trump as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual”. Vladimir Putin, the documents say, therefore decided to assist Trump’s rise to power in 2016 as a way to weaken America. Five years on, as...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump’s big book party

CNN — “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” wrote William Faulkner in “Requiem for a Nun.”. This week, a slew of bombshell books recounting the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency crowded the headlines with jarring revelations from the recent past. And many Americans, weary of anxiety and sweltering through an overheated July, may have longed to ignore Faulkner – and reach instead for Don Henley’s Grateful Dead-influenced counsel in “The Boys of Summer”: “Don’t look back, you can never look back.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski: People Are Dying Because Of Donald Trump And His ‘Evil Allies On Cable News’

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday, co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to a statement released on Sunday by former President Donald Trump, who attacked President Biden on his administration’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. “He’s not doing well at all,” Trump’s statement said. “He’s way behind schedule and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”
POTUSPOLITICO

How to wreck Nelson Mandela's legacy

EMBASSY ROW — BIDEN’S REAL THINKING BEHIND HARTLEY NOMINATION FOR U.K. AMBASSADOR: Friday’s headlines about the White House choosing Jane Hartley (not yet officially nominated) as the American new ambassador to the United Kingdom focused on her being a Democratic fundraiser. But two people with knowledge of the discussions between Hartley and the White House told Global Translations that’s not the real motivation behind the choice.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to tap former ambassador to France as his ambassador to the UK after lengthy search

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will name Jane Hartley as his ambassador to the United Kingdom after a lengthy search, a person familiar with the decision told CNN. Hartley, the former US ambassador to France, has not been officially named as Biden's choice for ambassador to the Court of St. James, but the decision has been made internally, the source said. Biden has spent months searching for a candidate to fill the prestigious role, a process that has been the subject of considerable discussion on both sides of the Atlantic.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says U.S. reviewing how soon it can lift European travel ban

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is reviewing when it can lift restrictions that ban most-non U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from much of Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue. “It’s in process now,” Biden said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy