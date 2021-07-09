Cancel
Greenville, OH

We are imperfect, but …

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI suppose it is our human nature to find fault in things, to want better, and to see opportunities for improvement. At least, we can find those faults in others, expect better from others, and offer our suggestions for improvements to others. But we do not seem to have that same clarity when it comes to ourselves. And often we cut ourselves some slack because we know why we responded as we did, chose as we did and said what we said. So much so, that we cannot fathom any misinterpretation or another perspective.

