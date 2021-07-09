Cancel
Middlefield, OH

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Middlefield

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 10 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Middlefield Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Middlefield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as05lDT00

  • Friday, July 9

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

