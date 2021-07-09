Cancel
Waynesboro, MS

A rainy Friday in Waynesboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Waynesboro Daily
 10 days ago

(WAYNESBORO, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Waynesboro Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waynesboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0as05WvS00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Waynesboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

