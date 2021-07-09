Woodward Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WOODWARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
