North Chicago, IL

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in North Chicago

North Chicago Times
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL.) Friday is set to be cloudy in North Chicago, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Chicago:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0as05CWA00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Chicago, IL
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

