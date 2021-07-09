Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mesquite News Alert
Mesquite News Alert
 10 days ago

MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0as05BdR00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 87 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 119 °F, low 87 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 87 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 85 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite, NV
With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

