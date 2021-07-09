Daily Weather Forecast For Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
