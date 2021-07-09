Cancel
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clearlake Dispatch
 10 days ago

CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0as04rIo00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

