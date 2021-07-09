Gasoline demand has roared back past pre-pandemic levels

Pandemic Pause: Americans Cut Driving Nearly In Half In Early Stage of COVID Crisis. New AAA data shows that rideshare, transit, and taxi use plummeted, did not fully recover. Atlanta, GA (July 15, 2021) – The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions in the spring of 2020, such as stay-at-home orders, led to a drastic drop in U.S. road travel and a sharp increase in the number of people who chose to stay home all day. While the dramatic change in traffic patterns was widely noted last year, new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s New American Driving Survey (2020) provides compelling month-by-month data that examines the types of trips and the characteristics of the people who altered their driving habits. According to the research, the average number of all daily personal car trips plunged 45% in April 2020 and 40% for trips by all modes of transportation combined. The dip in travel moderated later in the year but remained below 2019 levels.