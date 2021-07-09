Cancel
Gasoline demand has roared back past pre-pandemic levels

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New federal data shows that gasoline demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels — and beyond. Why it matters: It shows how vaccines, return to office work and the broader reopening of the economy have prompted a major return to the roads. Driving the news: Gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand,...

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

