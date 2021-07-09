Cancel
Covington, TN

Friday rain in Covington: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 10 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Covington Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Covington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0as04dBs00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
