Can saliva metabolomics predict COVID-19 severity?

Scientists across the world are working extensively to develop various means which would aid in containing the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic soon. The global outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of COVID-19, is due to the extremely high rate of infectivity of this RNA virus. Apart from developing new COVID-19 vaccines, there has been immense progress in therapeutics too. The emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants has raised the level of concern as it has questioned the efficacy of the approved vaccines.