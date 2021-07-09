4-Day Weather Forecast For Tomah
TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0