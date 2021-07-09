Daily Weather Forecast For North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
