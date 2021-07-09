3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Ogdensburg

(OGDENSBURG, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ogdensburg Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogdensburg:

Friday, July 9 Mostly Cloudy High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



