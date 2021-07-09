Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogdensburg, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Ogdensburg

Posted by 
Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 10 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ogdensburg Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogdensburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0as043h500

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg, NY
42
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogdensburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, July 22: Mostly
Spencer, MAPosted by
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Dunbar, WVPosted by
Dunbar (WV) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dunbar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunbar: Monday, July 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, July 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, July 22: Mostly sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy