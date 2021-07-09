Arkadelphia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARKADELPHIA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
