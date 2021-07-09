Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Cloudy forecast for New Ulm? Jump on it!

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 10 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in New Ulm, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Ulm:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0as03wbo00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
21
Followers
86
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Thunderstorms in forecast for Elko area

ELKO – Fire or flood?. Both are possible over the next couple of days, according to a special statement from the National Weather Service. Strong high pressure developing over the Rockies is bringing a southerly and moist flow to northern and central Nevada. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across central Nevada and move northward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy