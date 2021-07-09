‘Black Widow’s’ David Harbour Says There’s a Whole Other Movie of Just Alexei and Melina Flirting
David Harbour has the range, and that’ll be evident to every single person who sees Black Widow. The man is way more than just the gruff, small town police chief he plays in Stranger Things. He’s also a burly Russian super-soldier with major delusions of grandeur and a deranged idea of fatherhood. He’s the Red Guardian (a.k.a. Alexei Shostakov), and he’s about to be your new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe weirdo.decider.com
