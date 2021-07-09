Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 10 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Barre Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Barre:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0as03kGK00

  • Friday, July 9

    Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Barre Journal

Barre Journal

Barre, VT
21
Followers
83
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barre, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Number of Texas state Democrats to test positive for COVID-19 rises to 5

Two more Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Washington, D.C., last week, bringing the total number of cases to five as of Sunday evening. The Texas House Democratic Caucus announced the additional positive COVID-19 tests in a statement. The positive cases follow three other ones...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
CNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy