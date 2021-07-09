Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
