Show Low News Flash

A rainy Friday in Show Low — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 10 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Friday is set to be rainy in Show Low, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Show Low:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0as03iUs00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Show Low News Flash

Show Low News Flash

Show Low, AZ
