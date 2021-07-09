Cancel
Hazard Post

Hazard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 10 days ago

HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0as03fqh00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hazard Post

Hazard Post

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

