Weather Forecast For Bolivar

BOLIVAR, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



