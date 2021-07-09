Moberly Daily Weather Forecast

MOBERLY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.