4-Day Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
