Kittanning Weather Forecast
KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
